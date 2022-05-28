Scottsdale woman claims pet sitter mistreated dog, trashed home

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale woman shared her terrifying tale after she trusted a woman to watch her dog while she went away on vacation. “I don’t have any brothers or sisters; Roxie is the closest thing that I have,” Claudia Cardenas said. “I’ve had her since I was younger; she is my everything.”

She left Roxie in a sitter’s care last week to go to Hawaii to celebrate graduating from medical school last month and attend her mom’s wedding. She says the sitter came highly recommended from friends she had made while working at an animal hospital.

“She came over; she saw the place; she saw Roxie. I gave her all these instructions, nothing alarmed me at all about her taking care of my pet. She seemed qualified, and I trusted the people that had recommended her to me,” Cardenas said.

But after just a few days away, she says things took a turn for the worse, so she cut her trip short. “She sends me a couple of videos of Roxie locked in the bathroom, screaming in pain. I have never heard this kind of scream before, and I’ve had her since I was 7. Screaming in pain, she’s having bad diarrhea and really straining to go to the bathroom,” she said.

She says her home was trashed, with dirty dishes left in the sink, Roxie’s bed full of feces, and pink hair dye all over her towels. Cardenas also said Roxie had been drugged and sedated with medications not prescribed to her. “The garbage disposal wasn’t working; there was raw fish all over. There was dirty dishes, food in the garbage disposal. It smelled terrible; it smelled like urine; it smelled like poop. There was poop all over the bathroom floor,” she said.

Now, Cardenas says she’s contemplating legal action to prevent this from happening to another family. We are choosing not to name the dog sitter because they are not currently facing any charges. Although, Cardenas has filed a police report, and the incident is under investigation. “This was an invasion of privacy on all levels, and I feel completely violated. I don’t wish this on anybody, not even my worst nightmare. This is just wrong,” she said.

The Humane Society of the United States provides tips on choosing a reliable pet sitter.

