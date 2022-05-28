MCSO searching for swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they are looking for a swimmer at Lake Pleasant who went underwater and did not resurface Saturday morning.

It all happened when deputies responded to a possible drowning report near South Barker Island around 11 a.m. A witness said a man who was swimming in the area went underwater and did not resurface. He was not wearing a lifejacket.

Police say they are searching for the swimmer. No further details are available.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more details.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.