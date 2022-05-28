Phoenix woman wins check for $20,000

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman got a life-changing surprise on Friday morning when she won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes! The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House showed up at the house of Mary Baker. She had the choice of either two personal watercrafts or a check for $20,000. Baker chose the money! She plans to use it to pay for gas and bills. “It feels good,” said Baker. “Get me outta debt some.” Publishers Clearing House has given out more than half a billion dollars in prizes nationwide.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.