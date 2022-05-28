Your Life
One of the original Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona dies

Asa Herring was the first Black Squadron Commander at Luke Air Force Base
By David Baker
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:46 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One of the original Tuskegee Airmen who lived in Arizona died on Friday. Retired LTC. Asa D. Herring was surrounded by his family. He was 95 years old. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Herring was born in North Carolina in 1926 and was a student at Tuskegee Institute in their aircraft maintenance program. He passed the written exam but since he was still 17, he had to wait until he was 18 before he could be inducted. While serving during the last stages of WWII, he flew the Stearman PT-17 and the AT-6.

After accepting an honorable discharge, he graduated from several top-notch technical schools but couldn’t find a job with an airline or fixed-base operator. So he joined the military and stayed for 22 years. He served all over the world, including becoming the first Black squadron commander at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale. He trained pilots from several European countries in the F-104G Jet Fighter Gunnery Program. Some of the awards he received include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star and more. Herring is survived by his two sons, six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

