Lost Lake Fire burns nearly 4,800 acres near California-Arizona border

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — About 150 firefighters are battling a wildfire that has forced evacuations near the California-Arizona border. The Lost Lake Fire started on Thursday around 7 a.m. and has since grown to 4,758 acres as of Friday afternoon. It’s burning about 14 miles southwest of Parker, Arizona. The Lost Lake Resort has been evacuated.

Fire crews are working to secure a perimeter around the fire and protect the communities of Lost Lake and Hidden Valley resorts. The flames are burning through grass, salt cedar and desert brush. There is zero containment. It’s unclear how the fire started.

