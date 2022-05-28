Your Life
Lieberman ends Democratic campaign for Arizona governor

In a statement on Friday evening, the former state lawmaker from Paradise Valley thanked his...
In a statement on Friday evening, the former state lawmaker from Paradise Valley thanked his supporters but said there was “not a realistic path forward in this race this year.”(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press and Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Democrat Aaron Lieberman has ended his campaign for Arizona governor. Lieberman struggled to gain traction against the Democratic frontrunner, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. In a statement on Friday evening, the former state lawmaker from Paradise Valley thanked his supporters but said there was “not a realistic path forward in this race this year.” He says he owes it to his supporters, to be honest with them about his unlikely chances of becoming governor.

Lieberman also added he would be backing the Democratic party and says “ensuring that (GOP gubernatorial candidate) Kari Lake gets nowhere near the governor’s office” will be a top priority. In April, Lieberman launched a campaign ad against Lake, the Republican frontrunner, and Hobbs. The commercial featured a dumpster fire which he said represents the state of Arizona politics. The ad cost over $560,000 for Lieberman’s campaign.

Arizona governor candidate Aaron Lieberman looking to boost campaign with new ad

Lieberman reported raising just over $1.4 million for his campaign through the end of March. His departure from the race leaves two other major candidates seeking the Democratic nomination: Hobbs and former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez.

Arizona’s Family news staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

