Cooling down for the holiday offers a short break before triple digits return

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are going to get a slight break from the triple-digit heat as we head into Memorial Day. With a series of weak low-pressure systems passing to the north of the region, we will experience windy weather through the weekend.

Temperatures will also cool to the mid-90s by Sunday and Monday. These systems will bring rain to the northern portion of the state but don’t make it far enough south to bring any rain to Arizona. It will be a dry few days ahead of us. By Sunday, the pressure gradient tightens which means it will be a breezy to windy day, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph expected across the Phoenix area, and stronger winds in northern and easter Arizona.

As we head into Memorial Day, expect 94 degrees in Phoenix, with slightly lighter winds. By Tuesday, a warming trend kicks off and temperatures will quickly jump back into the triple digits. Thursday and Friday will be very warm with temperatures reaching 105 in the afternoons.

