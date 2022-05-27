Where Arizonans should stop for the cheapest gas if heading out of town for Memorial Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans are expected to hit the road this weekend, maybe to the beach, the woods, or the casinos! But, it’s no secret that gas prices are through the roof right now, so we want to help you find the cheapest options if you’re planning to road trip to different places in or just outside Arizona. “Since April 24, gas prices have either remained flat or gotten higher and since May 11, we’ve set a new national record every single day since then,” said Aldo Vazquez, a spokesman with AAA.

We know it’s extremely expensive just about anywhere to fill up your tank. Still, Arizona’s Family found the best regular gas options for you if you’re heading to any of these popular destinations. Let’s start with Mexico and popular Rocky Point. The best place to stop for gas on the way is either in Ajo or Why; both towns have $5 per gallon for unleaded gas. But if you’re willing to wait until right before you cross the border, then you can fill up in Lukeville for $4.90 a gallon.

Even better news if you’re heading to Sin City, aka Las Vegas. You’ll be driving through Kingman, which has multiple gas stations with regular gas for $4.60 a gallon in town. But maybe the beach or casinos aren’t for you and you prefer a more relaxing trip up north. “Your best bet would be filling up in Yavapai County,” said Vazquez.

If you’re heading to the pines in Flagstaff, the cheapest option we could find was $4.50 a gallon at the Chevron off Interstate 17 and State Route 260. If your vacation extends further than that to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, look for the Flintstones Bedrock City, where there’s a Mobil station with $5 per gallon.

And last but not least, one of the most popular vacation destinations for Arizonans is San Diego. “If you’re traveling outside of the state, it’s cheaper to fill up in any other county than it is here in Maricopa County,” said Vazquez. The winner here is Yuma, where many gas stations have regular gas for $4.60 a gallon, by far cheaper than anything you’ll find when you cross into California, where gas is near $7 a gallon.

If you’re still at home and thinking about heading somewhere but are working with a budget, there are still some great options. Tucson gas is some of the cheapest in the state. And prices are looking good in eastern Arizona, too, heading to places like Pine and Strawberry and on the way to Show Low. For a map of gas prices in your area, click/tap here.

