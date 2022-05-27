Weather changes for holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and hot conditions return for your Friday in Phoenix. Afternoon temperatures peaked near 105 Thursday, and we’re looking at about the same today.

Over the holiday weekend ahead, weather changes are on tap. A trough of low pressure sinking south into the Great Basin will bring elevated winds to Arizona. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for dry and windy conditions both Saturday and Sunday across most of Northern and Eastern Arizona. A Red Flag Warning is in effect today and tomorrow for Mohave County.

In the Valley, look for breezy conditions Saturday, with stronger winds Sunday when gusts could top out closer to 35 mph. While fire danger is also high in the deserts of the state, blowing dust is a concern as well. Travelers should be prepared for reduced visibility on the roads. Temperatures are expected to drop across Arizona in response to the trough of low pressure. Look for a high temperature of 101 Saturday and mid-90s Sunday and Monday.

