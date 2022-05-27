Town of Parker began as Parker’s Landing on the Colorado River

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Nestled on the banks of the Colorado River, the Town of Parker began as a point on the river that served as a shipping station for freight that made its way up and down the Colorado River by steamboat.

During the 19th century, from 1852 up until the railroad made its way to Arizona, the most economical way to get goods into the territory was by shipping them, literally. Materials from the east were loaded into ships to sail around South America and then up into the Gulf of Mexico. From the Colorado River delta, goods were loaded on paddlewheel steamboats for a ride up the river, making stops at points onshore along the way. The town of Parker was first known as Parker’s Landing.

Parker is named after Ely Parker, who was the Commissioner of Indian Affairs at the time. Appointed to the office by President Grant in 1869, Parker served in this post until 1871. He was the first Native American to hold the position.

The small community, post office, and all moved upstream about 4 miles in 1905 current location when a railroad bridge was built over the Colorado River. The site where Parker was laid out was a planned railroad stopover, watering, and shipping station. The railroad ran through the center of the town. In 1908 the town was laid out and, lots were auctioned off in 1910.

The Parker was officially incorporated as a town in 1948. On New Year’s Day 1983, the Town of Parker became the county seat for the newly formed La Paz County.

