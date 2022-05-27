Red Flag Warnings posted for northern Arizona; windy weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The brief, warm streak is winding down as a ridge of high-pressure shifts eastward out of Arizona. That will leave the weather door open for a pretty unsettled weather weekend, but no rain. Red Flag Warnings are already posted for the weekend in northern Arizona.

A broad area of low pressure is building toward Arizona from the Pacific Northwest. The closer the low gets to us, the more impact we’ll have. Most of the impact so far has been the high winds in northwest Arizona. At times this weekend, it will be pretty windy in northern and eastern Arizona, and the fire danger will remain high. Also, the storm will bring cooler temperatures as it passes to the north of the state, dropping daytime highs into the 90s.

Saturday will be a breezy day around the Valley with highs around 100. By Sunday, we keep the breeziness and see daytime highs drop into the mid-90s. For Monday, Memorial Day, it will also be breezy and cool. After a day that will start with temps in the 60s, Monday will finish with highs only in the low-90s. That’s well below normal. We’ll probably get another high in the 90s on Tuesday, finishing up the month of May.

