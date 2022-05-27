Phoenix foster parent wins Pay It Forward Award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Kris Jacober, who does all she can to help foster kids here in the Valley.

Meredith DeAngelis nominated Kris for all her work and dedication. “First of all, Kris is a great human being. She’s a mom; she’s a grandma, she has had 21 foster kids. She and her husband recycle bicycles; if you have an old bike, you can donate it, and they fix it up, shine it up, and donate it. She dedicated her life to kids in foster care,” said DeAngelis.

Kris loves her work and got her dream job working for the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. She has been with them for 11 and a half years. Because of her dedication, her coworkers wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

So we walked up to Kris and said, “Hi, good to see you; we wanted to recognize you for all you do for foster kids. We wanted to give you some fun spending cash to pay it forward.” Kris was surprised and replied, “Oh my gosh. I am sure we can find some kids in Foster Care that can use this. Oh my gosh.”

Her years of dedication and passion for foster children are incredible, and others will carry on her legacy. “This really sincere appreciation is overwhelming for me. It’s really overwhelming,” said Kris.

