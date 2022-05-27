Peoria firefighters spray kids with water to kick off summer vacation

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As a way to beat the heat and celebrate the last week of school, Peoria firefighters had a special gift for students on Thursday. Crews “fired up” the firehose and doused kids with water!

It’s a tradition with the Peoria Fire-Medical Department to spray the students with water to kick off summer vacation. So firefighters parked the truck on the basketball court and sprayed the kids, who were eagerly waiting for the cool treat. If you know someone who has done Something Good, fill out our nomination form.

