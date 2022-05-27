Odysea Aquarium to launch Summer of Sharks event May 28

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Odysea Aquarium’s Summer of Sharks launches on Saturday, highlighting its 40 sharks from 14 different species with a variety of fin-tastic events. The event runs until July 31.

Greg Charbeneau, President of OdySea Aquarium, said, “We are proud to have one of the largest and most diverse collections of sharks in the country and a team of experts who are eager to share their knowledge of these often-misunderstood ocean dwellers. We hope this summer-long event will help visitors better understand sharks – with less fear and more appreciation for their importance in the ocean.”

Behind the Scenes Shark Tours

Take a 30-minute guided tour to the top of OdySea Aquarium’s Shark Waters exhibit featuring five species of large sharks. These tours are available Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Book a tour here.

Elasmo-WHAT?

Learn about the similarities and differences between sharks and stingrays during this daily program.

The Odysea Aquarium invites you and your family to a fin-fantastic Summer of Sharks event until July 31 in Scottsdale. (Odysea Aquarium)

Shark Pup Corner

Drop by the activities corner with your children to enjoy hands-on crafts, scavenger hunts, and collecting trading cards.

Shark 101

Attend live discussions and Q&A sessions with expert OdySea Aquarium Animal Care Specialists at the Sharks Waters exhibit.

Swim with Sharks

Swim alongside with a stunning zebra shark on a SeaTREK Helmet Underwater Encounter. Book SeaTREK here.

