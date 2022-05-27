Your Life
K-9s alert officers to 40 lbs fentanyl, 14 lbs of meth during Cottonwood traffic stops

Officers found 14 pounds of fentanyl and 40 pounds of meth during the two traffic stops.
Officers found 14 pounds of fentanyl and 40 pounds of meth during the two traffic stops.(Cottonwood Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thanks to the work of two K-9s, three men were arrested after two traffic stops led to drug busts near Cottonwood over two weeks ago. Officers and K-9s found 14 pounds of fentanyl and 40 pounds of meth in total during the stops on Interstate 17.

On May 10, Cottonwood officers pulled over 28-year-old Erik Samuel Acosta and 21-year-old Paul Arnold Garcia-Acosta in a Chevy Silverado for an illegal tint and a busted brake light. Officers say K-9 Duke began sniffing during the stop and picked up a positive read. Officers searched the car and found 10 vacuum-sealed packages with 55,000 fentanyl pills inside. Acosta and Garcia-Acosta were arrested and booked on drug possession and transportation felonies.

After arresting Acosta and Garcia-Acosta, officers then pulled over 30-year-old Abisai Urias driving Dodge Charger with illegal tint. Police say K-9 Otto began sniffing and also detected drugs in the car. Officers searched Urias’ car and found a black Adidas gym bag and a dog food bag filled with 40 pounds of meth. Police also found a gun on the driver’s door. Urias was booked for drug and weapon felonies.

From left to right: Erik Samuel Acosta, Paul Arnold Garcia-Acosta, Abisai Urias.
From left to right: Erik Samuel Acosta, Paul Arnold Garcia-Acosta, Abisai Urias.(Yavapai County Detention Center)

