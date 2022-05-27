K-9s alert officers to 40 lbs fentanyl, 14 lbs of meth during Cottonwood traffic stops

COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thanks to the work of two K-9s, three men were arrested after two traffic stops led to drug busts near Cottonwood over two weeks ago. Officers and K-9s found 14 pounds of fentanyl and 40 pounds of meth in total during the stops on Interstate 17.

On May 10, Cottonwood officers pulled over 28-year-old Erik Samuel Acosta and 21-year-old Paul Arnold Garcia-Acosta in a Chevy Silverado for an illegal tint and a busted brake light. Officers say K-9 Duke began sniffing during the stop and picked up a positive read. Officers searched the car and found 10 vacuum-sealed packages with 55,000 fentanyl pills inside. Acosta and Garcia-Acosta were arrested and booked on drug possession and transportation felonies.

After arresting Acosta and Garcia-Acosta, officers then pulled over 30-year-old Abisai Urias driving Dodge Charger with illegal tint. Police say K-9 Otto began sniffing and also detected drugs in the car. Officers searched Urias’ car and found a black Adidas gym bag and a dog food bag filled with 40 pounds of meth. Police also found a gun on the driver’s door. Urias was booked for drug and weapon felonies.

From left to right: Erik Samuel Acosta, Paul Arnold Garcia-Acosta, Abisai Urias. (Yavapai County Detention Center)

