Bullhead City grew from Davis Dam construction site

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Located on the banks of the Colorado River near Lake Mohave, Bullhead City began as a construction camp during the 1940′s as work began on the Davis Dam.

The dam was originally called Bullhead Dam after “Bull’s Head Rock”, a well-known rock formation along the Colorado River. The formation looked like the head and shoulders of a bull, that’s where Bullhead City got its name. The formation has since been covered beneath the rising water of Lake Mohave.

In 1984, Bullhead City, and the nearby communities of Riviera, and Holiday Shores, voted to incorporate, choosing the name “Bullhead City” for its historical significance.

Today, tourism drives the community’s economic activity, most from the nearby Laughlin resort right across the river in Nevada. The area’s water sports, golf, fishing, and senior and youth sporting events draw thousands of winter visitors that come to this area for the wonderful desert weather.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.