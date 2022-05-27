7 Memorial Day weekend events to hit up around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Still need plans for the long Memorial Day weekend? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From memorials to rooftop parties, to soaking the sun in the lake. Here are seven things for your holiday weekend.

1. National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

An annual memorial to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice is returning to the Valley after the pandemic. Volunteers with Carry The Load trek along 20,000 miles to remember fallen service members, veterans, and first responders. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Sunday, May 15

Where: National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Road, Phoenix

Cost: Free

2. Memorial Weekend Cookout at Lustre

It’s not a Memorial Day weekend without a cookout. The Chef at LUSTRE, which is the rooftop bar at the Kimpton Hotel Palamore will serve up favorites with live music all weekend long. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29

Where: Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Cost: Menu prices a la carte.

3. Cobra Kai 80′s Night

It’s time to throw it back to a time when hair metal, glam, Michael Jackson, and Street Fighter was all the rage. Visit Thunderbird Lounge in the heart of the Melrose District and dance your heart out on the dancefloor for this iconic tribute. 80′s attire is highly encouraged. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Sunday, May 29

Where: Thunderbird Lounge, 710 W Montecito Ave, Phoenix

Cost: Free

4. Chris Lake B2B Fisher - Under Construction

It’s being called out of the biggest parties of the year for the desert. EDM artist Chris Lake is headlining at the Phoenix Raceway. Loco Dice, Hot Since 82, Joshwa, Eli & Fur, Miane, and Sosa are also in attendance. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale

Cost: Day passes start at $52.50; Weekend passes are $99.50

5. Foam Frenzy at the Arizona Boardwalk

Here’s a fun way to cool off with your whole family: foam parties! The OdySea Aquarium is hosting one of the biggest water parties around. Bring the kids to duke it out with water guns, take selfies with the classic fire truck display or step inside to see all the aquarium has to offer. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 30; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale.

Cost: Free admission

6. BOGO at the Roaring Fork

Not only is it a popular spot, but it’s also a foodie favorite. Roaring Fork says those who have served will be honored with a free “Dinner on Us” promotion while the rest can enjoy a buy one, get one offer on Memorial Day. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Monday, May 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Roaring Fork, 4800 N. Scottsdale Road

Cost: A la carte pricing (BOGO offer applies on Memorial Day only)

7. Memorial Day Ride at Harley Davidson

A ride to pay tribute is being held at the Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale with a bald eagle on-site. Riders are being asked to complete an RSVP to participate in the ride. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Monday, May 30

Where: Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, 15656 N Hayden Road

Cost: Free

