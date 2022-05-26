Your Life
WATCH: Driver crashes into Tempe salon

Surveillance video from a salon in Tempe shows 2 people getting hit when a driver accidentally hits the gas and crashes into the business on Thursday.
By David Baker
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver in Tempe accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, crashing into a salon in Tempe on Thursday morning and it was all caught on camera. Police Detective Natalie Barela said the driver unintentionally left the car in drive. When they got back into the car, they hit the gas. Surveillance video shows two people inside the salon when the sedan comes crashing through the glass.

Barela said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. An investigation is underway.

