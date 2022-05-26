WATCH: Driver crashes into Tempe salon

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver in Tempe accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, crashing into a salon in Tempe on Thursday morning and it was all caught on camera. Police Detective Natalie Barela said the driver unintentionally left the car in drive. When they got back into the car, they hit the gas. Surveillance video shows two people inside the salon when the sedan comes crashing through the glass.

Barela said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.