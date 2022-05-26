A very warm Thursday, but 90′s are coming!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It will be a very warm Thursday as the state’s “Heat Awareness Week” rolls on. Always remember to stay hydrated! But we do have some relief on the way by the end of the weekend. High pressure will slip off to the east as a strong low-pressure system tracks southeast across the Great Basin. So look for highs to remain in the triple digits Friday and Saturday. Strong winds will also be an issue statewide, with Red Flag Warnings in effect for northwest Arizona on Friday & Saturday.

NW Arizona under critical fire weather conditions Friday & Saturday. (First Alert WX Team)

Highs in the 90's will make for a very pleasant Memorial Day here in the Valley. (First Alert WX Team)

Winds up in northwestern Arizona will be blustery Friday and Saturday out of the southwest; gusts 35+ will be common across the High Country. Look for critical fire weather conditions for an extended period of time for low humidity and very dry conditions. Please follow all fire restrictions if you are outdoors over the holiday weekend. Here in the Valley, we should drop into the upper 90′s by Sunday and low 90′s by Memorial Day Monday as cool air settles in behind the passing of that low-pressure center. The passage of this low will be dry again, not cutting into our worsening drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor came up with updated numbers, and over a quarter of our state is now classified as “extreme” drought conditions. So please be water-wise!

Over a quarter of our state is now classified to be in extreme drought conditions. (First Alert WX Team)

