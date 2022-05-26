Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Phoenix murder suspect

Lindsey B. Aguilar
Lindsey B. Aguilar(Phoenix Police Department)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are still looking for a woman in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl, who was shot while inside a car last summer.

The shooting happened early on the morning of July 3, 2021, following a fight between the victim, 17-year-old Itzel E. Espinoza, and the suspect, then 18-year-old Lindsey Brianna Aguilar. According to police reports at the time, Espinoza ran from Aguilar and locked herself inside a nearby parked car. Police say Aguilar first banged on the window demanding Espinoza get out, then asked another suspect to hand her a gun. Aguilar then allegedly fired several shots into the car, killing Espinosa. She was later found dead inside the car, which was parked in an alley near 35th and Southern Avenues.

Later that month, police arrested Aguilar and the second suspect, then 19-year-old Jesus Padilla, who allegedly offered the gun to Aguilar. He was charged with first-degree murder by facilitation. His court case is still pending with a trial tentatively set for August. A 16-year-old boy was also taken into custody last July, charged with abandonment of a body in connection with this case. Nearly one year later, police are still searching for Aguilar, described as a 19-year-old with black hair and brown eyes, about 5′3″, and weighs approximately 110 pounds. Investigators believe she may be moving between the U.S. and Mexico and are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. Anonymous tips can also be left on the website. If the information leads to an arrest, the reporting individual may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A still image from a Chandler police officer's body cam shows the moments before 17-year-old...
Family of teen shot, killed by Chandler officer says no charges will be filed
Police say the standoff ended when Jose Chacon came out of the north Phoenix house.
No bail for man accused of shooting at Phoenix police during standoff
The suspect’s mom said that while there were guns in their home, they were locked in a safe.
13-year-old arrested after making terrorist threats against Prescott school
The accident happened on 27th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 3 p.m.
Bicyclist dies after crashing into a car in Phoenix