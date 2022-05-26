Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Phoenix murder suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are still looking for a woman in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl, who was shot while inside a car last summer.

The shooting happened early on the morning of July 3, 2021, following a fight between the victim, 17-year-old Itzel E. Espinoza, and the suspect, then 18-year-old Lindsey Brianna Aguilar. According to police reports at the time, Espinoza ran from Aguilar and locked herself inside a nearby parked car. Police say Aguilar first banged on the window demanding Espinoza get out, then asked another suspect to hand her a gun. Aguilar then allegedly fired several shots into the car, killing Espinosa. She was later found dead inside the car, which was parked in an alley near 35th and Southern Avenues.

Later that month, police arrested Aguilar and the second suspect, then 19-year-old Jesus Padilla, who allegedly offered the gun to Aguilar. He was charged with first-degree murder by facilitation. His court case is still pending with a trial tentatively set for August. A 16-year-old boy was also taken into custody last July, charged with abandonment of a body in connection with this case. Nearly one year later, police are still searching for Aguilar, described as a 19-year-old with black hair and brown eyes, about 5′3″, and weighs approximately 110 pounds. Investigators believe she may be moving between the U.S. and Mexico and are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. Anonymous tips can also be left on the website. If the information leads to an arrest, the reporting individual may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

