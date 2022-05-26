Police find 1,000+ catalytic converters in Phoenix storage unit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police made a huge bust in a suspected catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators said officers recovered more than 1,000 used and detached catalytic converters from a storage unit on Thursday at 37th and Washington streets. It was the result of a months-long investigation into a scheme of buying and selling them. Police have not released any other information.

