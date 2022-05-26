PHOTOS: Dozens call for action at Phoenix vigil for Texas massacre victims

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of people came together at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday night to remember the victims of the Texas elementary school massacre. Before the vigil started at 6:30, a memorial was created at one of the trees on the Capitol lawn. It had tiny children’s shoes and toys with candles that were lit. The victims’ names were on a sign as other people placed flowers on the grass.

Several religious speakers spoke at the vigil, offering support and help for those dealing with the tragedy. One called for something to be done. “When is enough going to be enough? How long are we going to continue to say, ‘Thoughts and prayers’ and not put our feet into action? Our hands into action?” she said.

It was a common theme for the vigil. The main group in attendance was Moms Demand Action, a gun control group that was founded in 2015 after the Sandy Hook tragedy. Many of them wore red and others held signs that said, “Thoughts and prayers is not enough, legislation now!”

State Rep. Jennifer Longdon, a Democrat from Phoenix, gave an impassioned speech about turning people’s anger from Tuesday’s shooting into change. “Are you angry? You better be and you better not give it up,” she said. She called out politicians on the state and federal levels to pass “common sense” gun control measures. “We can protect the Second Amendment and protect people at the same time,” Longdon said. She added if they don’t, people should vote for lawmakers who listen to them.

