Peoria high school seniors set district record with $72 million in scholarships

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many graduating high school seniors are looking forward to attending college in the fall. However, as the school year ends, Peoria high school seniors are setting records. The Class of 2022 for the Peoria Unified School District broke the district record for the highest amount of scholarship money among a graduating class!

The class included 3,000 graduates who brought in a grand total of $72 million in scholarships. Congratulations to the Class of 2022! If you know someone who has done Something Good, fill out our nomination form.

