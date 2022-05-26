Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Peoria high school seniors set district record with $72 million in scholarships

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Peoria High School graduates got a whopping $72 million worth of scholarships this year.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:35 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many graduating high school seniors are looking forward to attending college in the fall. However, as the school year ends, Peoria high school seniors are setting records. The Class of 2022 for the Peoria Unified School District broke the district record for the highest amount of scholarship money among a graduating class!

The class included 3,000 graduates who brought in a grand total of $72 million in scholarships. Congratulations to the Class of 2022! If you know someone who has done Something Good, fill out our nomination form.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix boutique provides fashion and more at discounted prices
Resale boutique makes fashion more affordable
Peoria Class of 2022 rakes in more than $72 million in scholarship
The shop buys clothing outright and consigns local items like jewelry, candles, and soaps.
Phoenix boutique making fashion affordable for all