One dead, another hurt after small plane crashes near Show Low

Officials say one person is dead and another is hurt after a small plane crashed in Show Low on Wednesday evening.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials say one person is dead and another is hurt after a plane crashed near Show Low on Wednesday evening. The small plane crashed in a grass area near Show Low Creek around 6 p.m., according to a tweet from Navajo County officials.

Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District confirmed one of the passengers died in the crash, and another was hurt. They were flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition. A photo from Navajo County officials shows a group of people huddled around debris with a helicopter nearby. It is unknown what caused the plane to go down. The investigation is ongoing.

