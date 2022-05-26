No bail for man accused of shooting at Phoenix police during standoff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the man who shot at officers during an hourslong standoff at a Phoenix home this week was on felony release for unrelated criminal charges and is now being held without bail. According to court documents, Jose Chacon Jr. tried to carjack a driver shortly before the standoff.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix. A bystander told a Phoenix police sergeant that they saw Chacon Jr. tell a driver sitting in a car that he “had a strap,” meaning a gun, and demand the car. The person said that the driver refused, turned off the car, and took the keys out of the ignition. At that point, Chacon Jr. ran away. The bystander said he was wearing a red hat, no shirt, dark pants, and had tattoos on his face and body.

Around this same time, the driver called Phoenix police to report the attempted carjacking. The driver’s description of the suspect matched what the bystander had given the sergeant. Police say Chacon Jr. ran into a neighborhood and broke into a home on Rosemonte Drive. It was from that home that Chacon Jr. allegedly opened fire, forcing 17 officers to take cover. Police say officers returned fire. According to court documents, bullets hit two homes and a business during the shootout.

Police say officers tried to flush Chacon Jr. out of the house using pepper spray and non-lethal gas. They then went in through the garage. Chacon Jr. crawled out of the second-story gable window and surrendered. He was taken to the hospital for cuts and a broken nose.

During the investigation, police learned that Chacon Jr. was not allowed to own a gun because of two separate convictions in California, one in 2014 and another in 2019. Chacon Jr. is facing a slew of charges, in connection with Tuesday’s shooting and standoff, including 17 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

