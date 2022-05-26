(Stacker) -- Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

#18. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4731 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032-7725

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3950 E Indian School Rd # 150, Phoenix, AZ 85018

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Lovecraft

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Brew Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3128 E. Cactus Rd. ADDITIONAL PARKING: Wethersfield Road or at the Flower Shop to our East AFTER 6PM ONLY., Phoenix, AZ 85032-7115

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Astor House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: not available- Address: 2243 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006-1703

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Ono Hawaiian BBQ

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $

- Address: 2415 E Baseline Rd Ste 121, Phoenix, AZ 85042-7089

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

#13. Rustler’s Rooste

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,952 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8383 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044-5302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. L&L Hawaiian BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Hawaiian, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 2501 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85085-3701

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Sizzle Korean Barbeque

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 21001 N Tatum Blvd Desert Ridge Marketplace, Phoenix, AZ 85050-4206

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Joint

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7677 North 16th Street #4434, Phoenix, AZ 85020

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Barbecue Company Grill and Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4636 S 36th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040-2904

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

#8. Trapp Haus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1920

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. HEK Yeah BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Southwestern, American- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15044 North Cave Creek Road #6, Phoenix, AZ 85032

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Texas BBQ House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5037 S 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040-2604

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Bootleggers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3375 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028-3352

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Angry Crab and BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2808 East Indian School Road #D110, Phoenix, AZ 85016

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

#3. jL Smokehouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $

- Address: 1712 E Broadway Rd Ste 3, Phoenix, AZ 85040-2400

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Bobby Q

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3154 E Camelback Rd Biltmore Shopping Center, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4502

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Bobby-Q

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8501 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051-4063

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.