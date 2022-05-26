Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix
(Stacker) -- Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor.
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
#18. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4731 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032-7725
#17. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3950 E Indian School Rd # 150, Phoenix, AZ 85018
#16. Lovecraft
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3128 E. Cactus Rd. ADDITIONAL PARKING: Wethersfield Road or at the Flower Shop to our East AFTER 6PM ONLY., Phoenix, AZ 85032-7115
#15. Astor House
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: not available- Address: 2243 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006-1703
#14. Ono Hawaiian BBQ
- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $
- Address: 2415 E Baseline Rd Ste 121, Phoenix, AZ 85042-7089
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
#13. Rustler’s Rooste
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,952 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8383 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044-5302
#12. L&L Hawaiian BBQ
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Hawaiian, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 2501 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85085-3701
#11. Sizzle Korean Barbeque
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21001 N Tatum Blvd Desert Ridge Marketplace, Phoenix, AZ 85050-4206
#10. Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Joint
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7677 North 16th Street #4434, Phoenix, AZ 85020
#9. Barbecue Company Grill and Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4636 S 36th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040-2904
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
#8. Trapp Haus
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1920
#7. HEK Yeah BBQ
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Southwestern, American- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15044 North Cave Creek Road #6, Phoenix, AZ 85032
#6. Texas BBQ House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5037 S 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040-2604
#5. Bootleggers
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3375 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028-3352
#4. Angry Crab and BBQ
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2808 East Indian School Road #D110, Phoenix, AZ 85016
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
#3. jL Smokehouse
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $
- Address: 1712 E Broadway Rd Ste 3, Phoenix, AZ 85040-2400
#2. Bobby Q
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3154 E Camelback Rd Biltmore Shopping Center, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4502
#1. Bobby-Q
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8501 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051-4063
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.