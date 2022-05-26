Your Life
Family of teen shot, killed by Chandler officer says no charges will be filed

Maricopa County Attorney to announce decision at noon
Chandler police raised gun
A still image from a Chandler police officer's body cam shows the moments before 17-year-old Anthony Cano was shot.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of the 17-year-old boy shot and killed by a Chandler police officer in 2021 says they’ve learned the officer will not be charged. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is set to announce her charging decision at noon. Arizona’s Family will stream that live online and in our free app.

Today’s announcement goes back to the night of Jan. 2, 2021, when a Chandler police officer attempted to stop a teenager, later identified as 17-year-old Anthony Bernal Cano, for riding a bicycle without a headlight. Police say Cano fled on his bicycle before eventually jumping off near Delaware and Erie Streets and running toward Gazelle Meadows Park.

According to police, Cano pulled a gun from his waistband and motioned toward the officer, who then fired at the teen. Cano was hit twice in the back and died a short time later at an area hospital.

Cano’s parents sued and the City of Chandler later settled those lawsuits for more than $1 million. As part of that agreement last summer, the City did not admit any fault. Watch the announcement live from the county attorney’s office at noon below.

