Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Expect the hottest day of year so far

Get ready for a Memorial Day in the early 90s, but in the meantime, expect those triple digits!
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:39 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and hot today with a forecast high of 106 degrees this afternoon in the Valley. That will mark our hottest day so far this season. The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 98 degrees, and the record for today’s date is 112 degrees.

Clear skies and light winds are forecast today, with a High Pollution Advisory issued for ozone pollution in Maricopa and Pinal counties. People with asthma or sensitive respiratory systems are urged to limit time outdoors today, and everyone is encouraged to drive less or carpool.

Over the weekend ahead of us, winds are forecast to pick up across the state, especially on Sunday. Temperatures will also begin to come down, with a high of 97 degrees forecast for Sunday and 93 degrees on Memorial Day. The windy weather and cooler temperatures are thanks to a deep trough of low pressure to our north. That trough is not expected to come far enough south to bring any rain to Arizona. Dry and windy conditions will make for extreme fire danger over the holiday weekend across the state.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Expect a Memorial Day in the low 90s, but until then, triple digits!
Triple digits through the weekend, slight cool down on Monday
Unseasonably warm temperatures will produce a moderate heat risk.
FORECAST: Moderate heat risk for the Phoenix area
Look for sunny and dry conditions across the Valley on Thursday and Friday.
FORECAST: Light clouds expected for holiday weekend
Unseasonably warm temperatures will produce a moderate heat risk.
Pretty warm temperatures, then 90′s return!