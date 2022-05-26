Expect the hottest day of year so far

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and hot today with a forecast high of 106 degrees this afternoon in the Valley. That will mark our hottest day so far this season. The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 98 degrees, and the record for today’s date is 112 degrees.

Clear skies and light winds are forecast today, with a High Pollution Advisory issued for ozone pollution in Maricopa and Pinal counties. People with asthma or sensitive respiratory systems are urged to limit time outdoors today, and everyone is encouraged to drive less or carpool.

Over the weekend ahead of us, winds are forecast to pick up across the state, especially on Sunday. Temperatures will also begin to come down, with a high of 97 degrees forecast for Sunday and 93 degrees on Memorial Day. The windy weather and cooler temperatures are thanks to a deep trough of low pressure to our north. That trough is not expected to come far enough south to bring any rain to Arizona. Dry and windy conditions will make for extreme fire danger over the holiday weekend across the state.

