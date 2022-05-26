Your Life
City of Phoenix officials hold event to share summer safety tips

The City of Phoenix is sharing summer safety tips, including ways to stay safe from the heat and the monsoon in the Valley.
By David Caltabiano
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix is sharing summer safety tips, including ways to stay safe from the heat and the monsoon in the Valley. In addition, the Phoenix Police Department demonstrated how to drive safely on wet roads.

“The biggest takeaway is: reduce your speeds to something more safe because your ability to handle that vehicle is diminished. Also, if you got blinding rain coming in, then your visibility is down. It’s going to be harder to see, harder to control your vehicle, and your vehicle is going to take longer to stop,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

City of Phoenix working on “cool” projects to lower summer temperatures

The City Parks Department shared how you should trim your trees from the outside before monsoon to limit the trees and branches falling during monsoon season. “You really should inside of trimming from the inside out, trim from the outside in,” said Toure Marshall, Parks Foreman II.

The City of Phoenix, United Phoenix Firefighters Charities, SRP, and others have launched their ‘Drowning Zero Campaign.’ Right now, the city is averaging two drownings a month. “That’s why we created drowning zero through education, instruction; we want to let everyone know through social media. We want to bring these drownings down to zero,” said Phoenix Fire Department Captain Kenny Overton.

A part of the campaign is allowing families to apply for pool fencing for free to prevent future tragedies. “Our goal is zero drownings; we want zero unattended children and zero pools with kids without fences,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. You can apply for the fence on June 5th at childcrisisaz.org.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

