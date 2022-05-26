Bicyclist dead after crashing into a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a bicyclist is dead after a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened on 27th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 3 p.m.

Officers say 48-year-old Andriya Shagawa was riding his bike when he crashed into a car turning onto the street. Shagawa was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Officers say the driver stayed on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.