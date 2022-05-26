Your Life
Bicyclist dead after crashing into a car in Phoenix

The accident happened on 27th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 3 p.m.
The accident happened on 27th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 3 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:01 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a bicyclist is dead after a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened on 27th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 3 p.m.

Officers say 48-year-old Andriya Shagawa was riding his bike when he crashed into a car turning onto the street. Shagawa was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Officers say the driver stayed on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

