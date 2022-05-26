2 men killed in plane crash near Show Low identified

SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday evening near Show Low. Investigators said the pair were in a single-engine Cessna 172 and had just taken off from Show Low Regional Airport when the plane went down around 6 p.m.

When crews from Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, along with the Show Low Police Department, arrived, they found the heavily-damaged plane partially in the Show Low Creek. The pilot, 53-year-old Anthony Joseph Greco of Maricopa, died at the scene, police said. His passenger, 38-year-old Derek Michael Deutscher of Phoenix, was pulled from the wreckage but died later at a hospital.

The cause of the crash is unclear. Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive in Show Low at some point on Thursday to lead the investigation. An FAA representative is also on-site.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.