Texas Gov. Abbott speaks after mass shooting at Texas elementary school

Just two days before the end of the school year, an 18-year-old gunman turned a Texas...
Just two days before the end of the school year, an 18-year-old gunman turned a Texas elementary school into a scene of carnage.
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S.

Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman, who used an AR-style rifle. Police and others responding to Tuesday’s attack also went around breaking windows at the school to enable students and teachers to escape, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said on NBC’s “Today” show.

Olivarez told CNN that all of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary.

The killer “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom,” he said. “It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

