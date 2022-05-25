Temperatures begin to climb in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and warmer today in the Valley of the Sun. Look for lighter winds and morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s warming to 103 degrees this afternoon under clear skies.

A ridge of high pressure building in from the west will bring slowly warming temperatures over the next few days. After a streak of daily highs in the 90s, we’ll head back to the triple digits today in the deserts of the state. Thursday and Friday look to be our warmest days with a high of around 106 degrees in Phoenix. That’s 8 degrees above normal for this time of year in the Valley, but still a few degrees shy of any records.

Over the weekend, the ridge of high pressure slowly weakens and shifts away from the region. A trough of low pressure developing to our north will bring a gradual cooling trend and some weekend breeziness, but no rain. Look for afternoon highs near 103 Saturday, 100 on Sunday, and mid 100s on Monday, which is Memorial Day.

