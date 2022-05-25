Tempe officer saves owl at park

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — When things go wrong, officers step up to help, even for our feathered friends. Tempe Police Park Officer Brian Ornelas came to rescue after a baby great horned owl fell out of its nest near the Papago Preserve. To keep the little guy away from predators, Ornelas put the owl in a box and contacted Liberty Wildlife.

The nonprofit is caring for the owlet. Eventually, the bird can grow to have a wingspan of up to 5 feet.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.