Tempe officer saves owl at park

Tempe Police Park Officer Brian Ornelas came to rescue after a baby great horned owl fell out of its nest near the Papago Preserve.
By David Baker
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — When things go wrong, officers step up to help, even for our feathered friends. Tempe Police Park Officer Brian Ornelas came to rescue after a baby great horned owl fell out of its nest near the Papago Preserve. To keep the little guy away from predators, Ornelas put the owl in a box and contacted Liberty Wildlife.

The nonprofit is caring for the owlet. Eventually, the bird can grow to have a wingspan of up to 5 feet.

