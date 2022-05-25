Scottsdale ranks in the top 5 best cities for summer jobs, report says

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The start of the summer hiring season is here, and several places in the Valley are looking to hire, especially in the midst of one of the most prominent worker shortages in decades. One East Valley city in particular--Scottsdale--ranks among the top five best places to get a summer job.

WalletHub looked at 180 different markets across the country, evaluating 22 metrics that include aspects like part-time and temporary job availability, young people in the labor force, social and environmental factors, and overall affordability. Arizona ranked reasonably well across the board, with four Valley cities in the top 50, including Tempe, Chandler, and Glendale. Meanwhile, Mesa, Gilbert, and Phoenix rounded out in the top 100.

Few are surprised to find that Scottsdale has the highest median income for part-time workers at $28,858, which, when adjusted for cost of living, is more than 3.6 times higher than New York. The affluent East Valley city is a resort town and a popular vacation destination which likely trickles down into big tippers in a city with lower rent than those in other big tourist towns.

To see the full report, click here.

