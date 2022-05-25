Pretty warm temperatures, then 90′s return!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A building ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern for the next 48 hours, bringing another high pollution advisory for ground-level ozone. This is in effect for Thursday for both Maricopa and Pinal counties. In addition, unseasonably warm temperatures will produce a moderate heat risk for folks, livestock and pets sensitive to temperatures in the 103-106 degree range. Look for sunny and dry conditions across the Valley on Thursday and Friday, with highs 5-7 degrees above average for this time of year. Overnight lows in the mid to lower 70′s under clear skies.

Some high clouds should be drifting across our forecast area on Friday and sporadically into the weekend. Temperatures should come below the triple-digit mark by Sunday as that ridge drifts off to our east. Our forecast pattern will be dominated by a low-pressure trough entering the Great Basin Sunday late into Monday. Gusty winds should pick up in this time frame, and we could see gusts topping 30+ mph. Expect the fire danger to be high with these high winds, low humidity, and the holiday weekend crowds in our state and national forests. Please be fire safe! The good news? Look for highs on Memorial Day Monday to be in the low 90′s and mid 90′s on Tuesday.

