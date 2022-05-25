Memorial Day sales: what to buy, what to skip

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Attention, shoppers! Memorial Day sales are already starting, but there is a big difference between a real bargain and a sale price that’s not a true deep discount.

“Memorial Day is definitely the time to buy anything for your home,” said BlackFriday.com’s Kristin McGrath. “That includes big-ticket things like appliances, mattresses and furniture, and also small stuff like home décor and small countertop appliances,” McGrath said. Shoppers will also find deep discounts on tools and spring clothes but McGrath suggested avoiding summer clothes, which will be even cheaper in a couple of months.

She says Memorial Day sale shoppers should also avoid purchasing televisions, which are typically marked down the most on Black Friday sales events. Apple products, like iPads and MacBooks, will go on sale for back-to-school shoppers. “Think twice before buying a grill,” McGrath added. “You’re definitely going to find some deals but grilling season is just kicking off, so you’re going to find bigger savings if you wait until Labor Day weekend.”

The sales are already starting, so if you plan to shop, McGrath says you shouldn’t wait until Monday to maximize your selection. “There’s a lot of economic uncertainty right now, and of course, inflation,” she said. “So consumers might be a little bit more iffy on things that they don’t need. But if retailers can show them that they have a great deal on something that they’ve been needing to replace and meaning to replace, it will go a long way.”

