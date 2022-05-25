Phoenix boutique making fashion affordable for all

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Trade in and trade up at Poor Little Rich Girl. Cat and John Raslavsky opened the resale boutique in 2008 and now have a wonderful partner named Dawn Johnson. The shop buys clothing outright and consigns local items like jewelry, candles, and soaps. Resale is an environmentally conscious way of shopping and makes fashion more affordable at the same time. Names like Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Lululemon, Free People and more can be found in the shop.

Cat says she loves having a small business in such a supportive area. She’s built relationships with shoppers who have been coming in for ten or more years. One customer told Cat that she got the dress she met her now-husband in five years ago! During the pandemic, Poor Little Rich Girl relied heavily on Instagram to make sales, offering curbside pick up -- a feature they are keeping due to popularity. Cat says if you are looking to trade in, the store is looking for more casual items these days: activewear, summer dresses and comfy clothes are in demand more than ever after the pandemic.

Poor Little Rich Girl

PHONE: 602-354-5680

ADDRESS: 1582 E. Bethany Home Road Phoenix, Arizona

WEBSITE: https://www.poorlittlerichgirlresale.com/

SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram account: @poorlittlerichgirlboutique

