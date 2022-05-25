Clemency denied for Frank Atwood, who killed Tucson girl in 1984

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A clemency board has rejected a reprieve request for convicted Tucson child killer Frank Atwood.

On Tuesday, May 24, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency denied the request by Atwood, who is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Wednesday, June 8.

“Arizona confirmed its resolute message to a child rapist and killer today,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “It’s high time to accept responsibility for your heinous crimes.”

Atwood was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and killing a Tucson girl in September 1984.

Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, 8 years old, was riding her bicycle to mail a birthday card to her aunt in Tucson when Atwood snatched her. Hoskinson’s remains were found northwest of Tucson in April 1985.

According to court records, experts could not determine the cause of death from the bones that were found. Atwood was arrested in Texas and a Pima County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in 1987.

Atwood was sentenced to death 35 years ago and it appears that his long appeals process has run out.

In mid-May, Clarence Dixon was put to death by lethal injection , making it the first execution in Arizona since the “botched” execution of Joseph Rudolph Wood III in July 2014.

Arizona now has 112 prisoners left on the state’s death row.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.