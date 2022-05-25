Chandler police officer taken to the hospital after two-car crash

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler police officer was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash Wednesday morning.

Chandler fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that the crash happened around 7 a.m. and involved a police officer. He was taken to hospital in unknown condition. Officials however say they believe he is in stable condition. Chandler police tweeted that southbound and westbound traffic at Gilbert and Ocotillo roads were closed as the investigation takes place. Drivers are asked to use Queen Creek and Chandler Heights for eastbound/westbound traffic, while those traveling north or south should use Cooper or Lindsey.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Chandler Police Department who confirmed that an officer suffered “minor injuries.” We have a crew on the way to the scene

#TrafficAlert Avoid Gilbert/Ocotillo due to a traffic collision. All South and West bound is closed. Use Queen Creek or Chandler Heights for E/W and Cooper or Lindsay for N/S pic.twitter.com/ONrRQTnnLu — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) May 25, 2022

