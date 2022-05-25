Cell phone company drops $3,600 bill for Mesa woman

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Megan Campbell is like a lot of us. Her smartphone is always close by. “I use it for day-to-day phone calls,” Megan told 3 On Your Side. “I use it for social media. I check my email on it. I would be lost without my cell phone.”

Megan uses T-Mobile for her cell phone service, and she’s been pretty happy with them. So, you can imagine how surprised she was when she recently opened up an envelope from AT&T and found a bill for more than $3,685. “I have no idea what this is. I’ve never had AT&T in my life,” she said.

The $3,685 bill was for the purchase of four iPhones. Concerned, Megan immediately called AT&T to tell them the charges must be fraudulent. But she claims AT&T pushed back, saying all their information matched hers, like her Social Security number used to open the account. Bottom line: They wanted her to pay. “You’re stuck with this bill,” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper said. “How does that feel?” he asked. “Not good,” she replied. “First of all, it’s a lot of money for something I didn’t even do. And then, someone has my Social Security number and creates an account. It’s not fair.”

Getting nowhere, Megan contacted 3 On Your Side for help. I asked AT&T to look into the matter, and after they did, AT&T realized the four iPhone purchases were indeed fraudulent. Megan says an AT&T representative told her they discovered that the four phones were pinging off of cell phone towers overseas.

And with that, AT&T waived the $3,685 bill and said Megan wouldn’t have to pay anything. Megan says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side. “I got zero responses from AT&T. I couldn’t get anybody to help or even believe me that they were fraudulent. And then Gary Harper got involved and worked his magic, and now everything has gone away,” Megan said, laughing.

AT&T was very responsive, and I appreciate that. By the way, this viewer now has a credit monitoring service to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

