Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

2nd shipment of baby formula headed to US from Germany

The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe. (CNN, ABBOTT NUTRITION, KETV, US AIR FORCE, KENDAL NUTRICARE, POOL, SENATE TV)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The second shipment of baby formula from Germany is heading to the United States.

The plane is loaded up with about 1 million containers of baby formula.

According to the White House, the plane will land in Washington on Wednesday. Then, FedEx will take the formula to a Nestle distribution hub in Pennsylvania.

Supply chain issues and the shutdown of an Abbott formula plant in Michigan have caused mass shortages. Abbott said it plans to reopen that facility June 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Clinton campaign lawyer rebuts claim he lied to FBI
Phoenix police had a clearance rate of 29% for violent crimes last year, meaning 71% had no...
Staffing shortages are causing case backlogs at Phoenix-area police departments
George Floyd, 46, died after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee on Floyd’s...
Vigil, rally planned for 2nd anniversary of Floyd killing
Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals
Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom after lunch at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Depp retakes witness stand, calls Heard’s allegations insane