12 winners announced for Arizona’s Future Careers Art contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Congratulations to the winners of the AZ529 Future Careers Art Contest! Kids in kindergarten through 5th grade across the state were asked to create a drawing of their dream job and to enter it into a contest sponsored by AZ529 and the Arizona State Treasurer’s Office. Out of more than 200 submissions, 12 applicants were chosen on Wednesday morning to win an AZ529 education savings account worth $529. The amount was selected to pay homage to Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, which created the AZ529 plan. AZ529 is a college savings plan available to any Arizona parent wanting to save money in a tax-deferred account for their child’s college education.

One student from Tuba City Boarding School, Olivia Walters, said that she was “shocked” that she was chosen to be a winner. “I drew myself looking at the Empire State Building next to me because I want to go to an art school in New York,” Walters said. “I can’t believe that I won out of a lot of people in this state.”

Walters said her parents first broke the news to her that she was one of the winners. “I’m kind of doubtful with my art. I don’t really, like, show it to many people, and sometimes when I do, it makes me get nervous cause I’m trying to think about what they think of my art. So when I heard this, I was surprised.”

Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee said that the savings plan had over 19,000 accounts created in the past 19 months. “We have grown this by 14.8% in that same time frame to 1.86 billion dollars,” Yee said. “Today’s winners represent all parts of Arizona from 7 different cities, 10 different districts, charter, and homeschools, and showing the real diversity of this wonderful program.”

Each winner was presented with a certificate of achievement by Yee and had their photo taken with an oversized check made out to $529. If you’d like to learn more about the AZ529 program, click here.

