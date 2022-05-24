Warmer weather on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for abundant sunshine today across Arizona. In the Valley, morning temperatures in the 70s will warm to 100 degrees this afternoon. That’s a few degrees warmer than the last few days and a few degrees above “normal” or what’s considered average for this time of year in Phoenix.

Winds will also be breezy today across the state as a trough of low pressure moves away from our region. Look for gusts to 20 miles per hour in the deserts today. Gusts of up to 25 miles per hour are likely in the high country.

As the trough moves away from the Great Basin, high pressure will build to our west. That ridge will move over Arizona later this week, bringing much warmer weather. Look for afternoon highs near 105-106 degrees Thursday and Friday. Those temperatures are about 5 to 8 degrees above normal in Phoenix for this time of year. It’s still about 5 degrees away from any heat records.

Over the holiday weekend ahead, temperatures will slowly decrease. Look for afternoon temperatures near 104 on Saturday, 102 degrees on Sunday, and just 100 degrees on Memorial Day. No rain is expected for the next seven days.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.