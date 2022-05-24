Video shows officer shooting man who had rock as he enters Phoenix Chili’s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department released an edited video on Monday that shows an officer shooting a man who had a rock in his hand and was going inside a Chili’s earlier this month. It all started when the unidentified man broke an apartment window at around 4:45 p.m. on May 9 near Seventh Street and Bell Road, police said. He then broke a nearby business window and was seen throwing bottles at drivers.

When officers found him in the parking lot, he had a river rock in his hand. The two officers wanted to use a stun gun, but he was too far away. “Drop the rock!” the main officer said. He then tells the other officer to get the stun bag gun. The man then runs off and goes across Bell Road to another shopping center. When officers caught up with him, he still had the rock in his hand. They asked him again to drop the rock, and he refused. Officers said they were concerned because drivers and shoppers were nearby. “Stun bag, get that stun bag up!” the main officer said. The man is seen shouting and putting his hands up with the rock still in his hand. “Drop the rock and get down on the ground,” the officer said.

The man ran again before the stun bags could be used, and the officers chased him through the parking lot. He then goes to the Chili’s outdoor patio. The video shows the man looking like he is going to throw the rock but instead holds onto it. “Drop the rock!” the officer said, with his gun drawn. He again radios the other officer for a stun bag. The man goes to the side door, where the officer tells him not to enter the Chili’s. “Do not go in there!” the officer yelled. As the man opens the door, the officer fires his gun three times, hitting the man. He fell inside the restaurant, and the video shows him on the ground. His screams can be heard in the video. The officer with the stun bag gun was on the other side of the Chili’s, running toward the main officer.

Other officers showed up to help, and police said the man was resisting arrest by pulling his arms back and kicking the officers. They eventually got him in handcuffs and put on a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he remains, as of Monday afternoon. No officers or witnesses were hurt. The officer who opened fire has been with the department for 15 years. An internal investigation and a criminal investigation into the shooting are underway. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will review the incident.

