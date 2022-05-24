Your Life
14 kids, 1 teacher dead in shooting at Texas elementary school

By Jennifer Henderson and Eric Levenson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) -- Fourteen students are dead and one teacher is dead after a shooting incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said. The 18-year-old shooter was shot by police, investigators said.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) posted about an “active shooter” at Robb Elementary at 12:17 p.m. local time and said law enforcement was on site.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

