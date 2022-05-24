Troopers searching for driver after motorcyclist injured in Tempe hit-and-run

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Monday night, a Phoenix man is recovering after being hit by a car on the Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road while driving his motorcycle. The driver that hit him left him lying on the road as they sped off.

The driver of the motorcycle is Edward Newell. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital immediately for emergency surgery. DPS says they have still not found the person responsible. “For that person to take off, to me, is heartless. Where is the compassion, and where is the care?” Newell said.

Newell was heading to work Thursday around noon. He’s a truck driver for the post office. What was his normal commute turned into a near-death situation. “It was terrifying, honestly,” Newell said.

Newell was hit by a car he explains was a Mustang with some form of camo army wrap. That driver took off as Newell lay there in excruciating pain. “My first thought was ‘When am I going to stop?’ and my second thought is ‘Oh my god, I’m on the highway, is there going to be a car run me over or hit me?’” Newell said.

Newell says some drivers stopped to help. It’s something he got emotional talking about during our interview. “A bunch of people swarmed to help me,” he said.

Newell has been at the hospital since the accident. He has severe road rash all over his body, a fractured knee and tibia and broken bones. Doctors say he won’t be able to walk for another ten weeks. After that, he doesn’t know when he will be able to return to work. “I’m in bad shape, really bad shape,” Newell said.

The husband and stepfather of four children realized this could have been worse, but his hope is for drivers to be more considerate. “All I’m asking is people to slow down, take a moment and think about their loved ones so they can get home to them,” Newell said.

Newell says he was wearing a helmet which he believes saved his life. There is a GoFundMe for Ed. To help him and his family, click here.

