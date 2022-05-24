Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Teen boy playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills 14-year-old in Phoenix

File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
File photo of deadly shooting graphic.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday by another teen boy who was playing with a gun in Phoenix. The shooting happened near 11th and Roosevelt streets.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Phoenix police arrived at a hospital after 14-year-old Emir Rivas had been shot. Officers say Rivas was riding in a car with a 15-year-old boy when he accidentally shot Rivas, according to police. Rivas was taken to the hospital where he later died. The 15-year-old boy was booked into jail. His name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ASU AD Ray Anderson
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Ray Anderson
Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt (99) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Kyler Murray a no show at Cardinals OTAs
Man allegedly shoots, kills estranged wife's boyfriend in Maryvale
Man allegedly shoots, kills estranged wife's boyfriend in Maryvale
The Phoenix officer had his gun drawn when he told the man to drop the rock.
Video shows officer shooting man who had rock as he enters Phoenix Chili’s