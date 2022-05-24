Phoenix police searching for person of interest in killing of man with river rocks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for a man who may have information about a murder on April 22. Officers say 62-year-old Robert Armstrong died after a suspect threw several river rocks at him near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police have released surveillance footage on Tuesday afternoon of a man seen in the area and are asking the public for help finding him.

Officers say Armstrong was sleeping on a loading dock behind a retail store around 7:30 a.m. when a suspect went up to Armstrong and started throwing the rocks at him. A security guard found Armstrong with injuries to his head and face and called 911, but he died at the scene. Officers say the suspect then took off toward a nearby apartment complex.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows a man in a hat, red shirt and pants pacing around a parking lot and waving a broom before leaving. Police did not say if the man in the footage is the suspect but believe he has information connected to the crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

