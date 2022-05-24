Man crashes into wall after a fight ended in shooting in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man crashed their car into a block wall after he was involved in a fight that ended in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams told Arizona’s Family that it all started after officers responded to reports of theft near 21st Street and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road, around 4:45 a.m. That’s where police say two men got into a fight that escalated into a shooting. One of those men tried to take off but crashed their vehicle into a block wall.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence, with detectives centering their investigation around the brick wall in the neighborhood. It’s not clear whether anyone was detained or arrested. Police also haven’t said if anyone was injured in either incident. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

